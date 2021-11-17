Why Rivian Stock Crashed Today

What happened

Shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) fell 15% on Wednesday, marking the electric vehicle maker's first negative daily performance since its initial public offering (IPO) on Nov. 10.

So what

Rivian tore out of the gates, with its shares soaring as much as 130% above its $78 IPO price. The blockbuster debut quickly made Rivian the third-most valuable automaker in the world, behind only Tesla and Toyota.

But once the excitement surrounding its IPO began to die down a bit, investors began to question whether Rivian was really worth the roughly $150 billion its stock was valued at as recently as Tuesday. Judging by the sharp decline in its share price today, many investors decided that Rivian had come too far, too fast.

Rivian Automotive's stock price pulled back on Wednesday. Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

Rivian's shares are likely to remain volatile as the market attempts to assign a proper value to its nascent business. That valuation will be a difficult endeavor for investors.

Rivian is full of potential. It operates in the booming electric vehicle industry. It's also backed by Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Ford, whose support should make Rivian's success far more likely. In fact, Amazon has already ordered 100,000 vehicles from Rivian to help the e-commerce titan transition its massive delivery fleet to renewable power sources.

However, Rivian has yet to produce much in the way of revenue. It's also slated to burn through billions of dollars in cash as it ramps its manufacturing capacity. And we don't know what Rivian's profit margins will look like when it begins to deliver vehicles to customers.

With so much uncertainty, shareholders should brace for a wild ride in the coming days.

10 stocks we like better than Rivian Automotive, Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Rivian Automotive, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2021

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Joe Tenebruso has the following options: long January 2023 $2,400 calls on Amazon. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Amazon and Tesla. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2022 $1,920 calls on Amazon and short January 2022 $1,940 calls on Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.