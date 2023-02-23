Why Rivian, Lordstown, and Canoo All Dropped Today

What happened

Electric vehicle (EV) stocks are dropping today after multiple disappointing news items. Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE), and Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) were down 7.9%, 14%, and 10.1%, respectively, at 12:05 p.m. ET. And there was a good reason Lordstown was leading the way lower.

So what

While Lordstown released some company-specific bad news, the overall sector was heading lower after early-stage luxury EV maker Lucid Group reported its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 results last night. That has investors worried about what Rivian will say when it provides its quarterly update early next week.

Lordstown had even more troubling news than Lucid, though. After only recently starting production of its electric Endurance pickup truck, Lordstown today announced a recall along with the suspension of production and deliveries due to quality problems.

Now what

Lordstown only began commercial production of the Endurance at the end of September. Today it said the vehicles have experienced performance and quality problems that have led it to recall 19 of the trucks that are with customers or being used internally by Lordstown. The company said the recall was initiated "to address a specific electrical connection issue that could result in a loss of propulsion while driving." Lordstown also plans to retrofit vehicles that are still in the production process once a solution is identified.

The news from Lordstown highlights the difficulties that can affect start-up EV manufacturers. And it comes just after Lucid updated investors after its first full year of producing its luxury Air sedans. Lucid had previously reduced its production guidance multiple times. While it surpassed its latest projection by making just over 7,000 vehicles in 2022, investors were disappointed with the rate at which it expects to boost that production level this year.

That has investors nervous about what Rivian will say when it reports its quarterly results next week, on Feb. 28. In addition to wanting to see a sharp increase in production, investors will be looking at Rivian's financial condition. Lucid reported having only enough current financing to get to the start of 2024. In its third-quarter report, Rivian said it had enough cash on hand to fund its operations through 2025.

Investors will be watching to see if that capital position changes. It's clear that Lucid will have to raise additional capital after its update. Other start-ups like Canoo have also recently said it would be raising new capital that would result in dilution for existing shareholders.

Rivian has already said it is working to control costs as its ramping up of production has taken longer than expected. The stock will likely move based on what it says next week, but we won't know until Tuesday which direction that will be. Today, investors seem to be saying they want to wait for that information before buying the stock.

10 stocks we like better than Rivian Automotive

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Rivian Automotive wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 8, 2023

Howard Smith has positions in Lucid Group. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.