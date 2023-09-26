Why Rivian Automotive Stock Popped on Tuesday

What happened

Shares of electric truck maker Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) jumped 5% through 10:25 a.m. ET on Tuesday after investment banker Baird reiterated its outperform rating on the stock this morning.

More than just a reiteration, Baird even issued a kind of upgrade, calling the already-recommended electric vehicle (EV) stock a "bullish fresh pick," StreetInsider.com reported this morning.

So what

As analyst Ben Kallo explained, Rivian no longer gives investors detailed updates on its preorders, but management has still indicated that demand for the company's R1S electric SUV remains "robust," with waiting periods to obtain one stretching out as far as a year. R1T electric truck demand is a bit less than that, but still seems strong -- and overall, Rivian expects to enjoy demand exceeding its ability to supply it throughout 2024.

These statements contradict investor expectations for slowing demand, and open up the possibility, says Kallo, that Rivian's deliveries will beat consensus forecasts in the third quarter, creating "a near-term catalyst" that could drive the stock higher.

Now what

How long will investors have to wait to learn if Baird is right about this? Well, Q3 earnings aren't due out until Nov. 7. (Analysts are forecasting a $1.32-per-share loss on sales of $1.3 billion). However, Rivian generally issues an update on the status of its production numbers, and its delivery numbers, about one month prior to reporting earnings -- so Baird's predicted "near-term catalyst" could be nearer-term than you think.

Indeed, investors can expect to get a sneak peek at Rivian's results as soon as early October -- perhaps as little as two weeks from now. And the better Rivian's delivery numbers look, the more likely it will be that Rivian will beat on earnings when that news comes out in November.

10 stocks we like better than Rivian Automotive

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Rivian Automotive wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 25, 2023

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.