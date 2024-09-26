Why Rivian Automotive (RIVN) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

Rivian Automotive (RIVN) ended the recent trading session at $11.17, demonstrating a +1.27% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.4% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.62%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.6%.

Heading into today, shares of the a manufacturer of motor vehicles and passenger cars had lost 20.25% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 7.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.71% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Rivian Automotive will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.90, signifying a 24.37% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.1 billion, down 18.09% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$3.91 per share and revenue of $4.75 billion. These totals would mark changes of +19.88% and +7.08%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Rivian Automotive. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.2% lower. Rivian Automotive currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 150, this industry ranks in the bottom 41% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.