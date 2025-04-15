Why Rivian Automotive (RIVN) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

Rivian Automotive (RIVN) closed the latest trading day at $11.91, indicating a -1% change from the previous session's end. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.17%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.39%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

The a manufacturer of motor vehicles and passenger cars's stock has climbed by 9.17% in the past month, exceeding the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 4.37% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.94%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Rivian Automotive in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on May 6, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.80, signifying a 32.77% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.01 billion, down 16.44% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$2.87 per share and a revenue of $5.46 billion, signifying shifts of +28.96% and +9.93%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Rivian Automotive. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Rivian Automotive is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 204, this industry ranks in the bottom 18% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.