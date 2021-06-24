Why Rite Aid Stock Is Plunging Today

What happened

Shares of Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) were plunging 14.3% lower as of 11:22 a.m. EDT on Thursday. The steep decline came after the pharmacy retailer reported its fiscal 2022 first-quarter results before the market opened.

As you might expect after today's sell-off of the healthcare stock, investors weren't happy with Rite Aid's first-quarter results. The company reported revenue of $6.16 billion, below the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. However, Rite Aid's adjusted earnings of $0.38 per share easily beat the average analysts' estimate of $0.22 per share.

Probably the biggest disappointment came from Rite Aid's full-year guidance. The company expects an adjusted net loss per share of between $0.79 and $0.24. The consensus Wall Street estimate is for the company to post full-year adjusted earnings of $0.80 per share.

It's more important to focus on a company's long-term prospects than how it performs in a single quarter. Rite Aid CEO Heyward Donigan said she thinks the pharmacy retailer is on the right track going forward, saying, Rite Aid is in a position to benefit from "a healthier economy and the reopening of the communities we serve."

