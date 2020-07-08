Why Rite Aid (RAD) Could Be Positioned for a Surge

Rite Aid Corporation RAD is one of the largest retail drugstores in the United States that could be an interesting play for investors. That is because, not only does the stock have decent short-term momentum, but it is seeing solid activity on the earnings estimate revision front as well.

These positive earnings estimate revisions suggest that analysts are becoming more optimistic on RAD’s earnings for the coming quarter and year. In fact, consensus estimates have moved sharply higher for both of these time frames over the past four weeks, suggesting that Rite Aid could be a solid choice for investors.

Current Quarter Estimates for RAD

In the past 30 days, two estimates have gone higher for Rite Aid while none have gone lower in the same time period. The trend has been pretty favorable too, with estimates moving from a loss of 39 cents a share 30 days ago, to 11 cents today, a significant move.

Current Year Estimates for RAD

Meanwhile, Rite Aid’s current year figures are also looking quite promising, with two estimates moving higher in the past month, compared to none lower. The trend has been pretty favorable too, with estimates moving from a loss of $1.43 a share 30 days ago, to 51 cents today, a significant move.

Rite Aid Corporation Price and Consensus

Rite Aid Corporation price-consensus-chart | Rite Aid Corporation Quote

Bottom Line

The stock has also started to move higher lately, adding 18.7% over the past four weeks, suggesting that investors are starting to take note of this impressive story. So, investors may want to consider this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock to profit in the near future. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

5 Stocks to Soar Past the Pandemic: In addition to the companies you learned about above, we invite you to learn about 5 cutting-edge stocks that could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of the decade.

See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.