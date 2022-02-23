Why Riskified Stock Fell Hard Today

What happened

Shares of Riskified (NYSE: RSKD), an e-commerce risk management platform, tumbled today after the company reported its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 results late yesterday. While the company beat both top- and bottom-line estimates from Wall Street, investors were disappointed with the company's slowing growth and lackluster guidance.

The tech stock was down by 9.5% as of 3:30 p.m. ET.

So what

The company reported a non-GAAP (adjusted) net loss of $0.04 in the fourth quarter, which beat analysts' consensus estimate of a loss of $0.12. Additionally, the company's revenue of $69.8 million -- an increase of 22% year over year -- surpassed Wall Street's consensus estimate of $67.3 million.

Riskified's chief financial officer, Aglika Dotcheva, said that despite "short-term influences from slower e-commerce activity," he expects the company "to reaccelerate in the second half of the year as we move beyond these temporary factors."

Investors may not have been thrilled with the fact that revenue increased only by 22% in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with 46% growth in the year-ago quarter. Additionally, the company's gross merchandise volume (GMV) only increased by 23%, compared with a 65% increase in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Additionally, Riskified's management said that revenue for the full year 2022 will be in the range of $254 million to $257 million. That means that sales will only increase by a paltry 11% in 2022, at the midpoint of guidance.

On top of all of that, investors may have also reacted to ongoing tensions in Europe today. The broader market, and tech stocks in particular, have been tumbling as investors worry about a potential conflict between Ukraine and Russia. The S&P 500 was down 1.6% this afternoon on those concerns.

Now what

Investors are right to be disappointed with Riskified's slowing sales. The company will have to prove in the coming quarters that it can boost revenue and hopefully accelerate in the second half of the year, as management says it will.

In the meantime, investors may want to be cautious before buying shares of the company until they can get a clearer picture of whether or not Riskified can start generating additional revenue.

10 stocks we like better than Riskified Ltd.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Riskified Ltd. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 20, 2022

Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Riskified Ltd. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.