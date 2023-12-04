Why Riot Platforms Surged Nearly 9% Higher on Monday

Riot Platforms (NASDAQ: RIOT) was a popular stock on the first day of the trading week, with investors pushing its price almost 9% higher. A new deal with a peer helped support the surge, as did a climbing Bitcoin price. By contrast, the dour S&P 500 index slipped by 0.5% on the day.

Riot is buying thousands of new miners

That morning, Riot announced that it executed a purchase option for a collection of miners, essentially powerful specialty computers used to "mine" (create) cryptocurrencies. Under the terms of the arrangement, Riot will buy 66,560 such rigs from Chinese supplier MicroBT.

Riot will pay $290.5 million for its new machines, excluding taxes, fees, and adjustments. That's roughly the amount of cash it had on hand at the end of its most recently reported quarter.

Investors were clearly happy about the fact that the company is aggressively pursuing expansion of its mining capacity. They're also likely bullish about the fact that the news came as Bitcoin rose to new recent highs. In afternoon trading on Monday, the leading digital coin peaked at over $42,000 apiece before retreating somewhat.

The soul of the new machines

Any publicly traded company expanding its capacity in any industry will earn attention from the market. It's no different for Bitcoin miners, as, of course, the more they mine, the more they can earn (all things being equal, of course). $290 million-plus is a lot of greenbacks, though, so the pressure will be on for the company to get those new devices onstream and producing as fast and as efficiently as possible.

10 stocks we like better than Riot Platforms

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Riot Platforms wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 4, 2023

Eric Volkman has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.