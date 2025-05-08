Why Rigetti Stock Is Skyrocketing Today: It's More Than Trump's Trade Deal

Shares of Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI) are skyrocketing on Thursday. The quantum computing start-up's stock surged 10.5% as of 2:50 p.m. ET and was up as much as 12.3% earlier in the day. The rise comes as the S&P 500 gained 1.3% and the Nasdaq Composite rose 1.8%.

The quantum computing company is rallying after its industry peer reported positive earnings Thursday. The stock is also seeing a boost from President Donald Trump's U.K. trade deal.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

D-Wave's record quarter lifts all quantum boats

D-Wave Quantum reported strong quarterly results, beating expectations. The company announced revenue of $15 million for its first quarter of 2025, a 509% increase from the $2.5 million reported in the same period last year.

D-Wave's CEO, Alan Baratz, called it "arguably the most significant [quarter] in D-Wave's history," highlighting that the company had demonstrated "quantum supremacy" over classical computing on a useful real-world problem -- a significant milestone for the industry at large.

Trump trade deal boosts optimism

Adding to the positive momentum, Trump unveiled the outline of a trade deal with the United Kingdom on Thursday. While much of it focused on traditional industries like agriculture, the deal includes provisions related to intellectual property protection that could benefit Rigetti and other quantum stocks.

There's a long way to go

Despite the positive news from D-Wave and its demonstration of "quantum supremacy," it was extremely limited in its scope. It will be a long time before quantum technology matures to the point where it delivers major economic benefits.

If you are an investor with a particularly high risk tolerance and the ability to possibly wait a decade or more for your investment to pay off, Rigetti is one of the better quantum stocks on the market. However, I would strongly suggest spreading your investment around many quantum stocks, as there is no way to tell at this point which company's approach will work in the long run.

Should you invest $1,000 in Rigetti Computing right now?

Before you buy stock in Rigetti Computing, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Rigetti Computing wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $623,103!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $717,471!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 909% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 162% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 5, 2025

Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.