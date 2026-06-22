Why Rigetti Says Cooling Challenges Won't Derail Quantum Advantage

The sharp focus of Rigetti Computing's RGTI first-quarter 2026earnings callwas not merely on its newly launched 108-qubit Cepheus system but also on addressing a long-standing concern surrounding superconducting quantum computing — the dependence on dilution refrigeration. Management argued that while superconducting systems require cooling to around 10 millikelvin, dilution refrigeration is a mature technology that has existed for decades and is now being commercialized for quantum applications.

The company emphasized that multiple vendors already supply these systems and that existing technology roadmaps support scaling to 1,000-qubit and even tens-of-thousands-of-qubit systems, suggesting that cooling infrastructure is unlikely to constrain its growth trajectory.

More importantly, Rigetti contends that the tradeoff is worthwhile because superconducting quantum computing offers substantial advantages in speed and scalability. Management noted that its systems currently achieve gate speeds of roughly 50-70 nanoseconds, making them approximately 1,000 times faster than certain competing modalities, such as trapped-ion and neutral-atom systems.

The company believes this speed advantage, coupled with the chiplet-based scaling approach, positions it favorably to reach quantum advantage in roughly three years. By directly challenging the notion that refrigeration requirements could hamper commercialization, Rigetti is attempting to strengthen investor confidence in its superconducting roadmap and reinforce the long-term viability of the technology platform.

Peers Updates

D-Wave Quantum QBTS also recently announced that it has signed an LOI with the U.S. Department of Commerce for $100 million in proposed funding under the CHIPS and Science Act to accelerate the development and scaling of the annealing and gate-model quantum computing technologies. The funding, which would be accompanied by a $100 million equity stake for the U.S. government, is expected to support quantum system development at D-Wave’s upcoming Boca Raton, FL, facility and its existing R&D centers.

The initiative could help accelerate the delivery of advanced quantum systems, including a 100,000-qubit annealing computer and a 10,000-qubit gate-model system, while strengthening the company’s position in the growing quantum computing market and supporting broader U.S. technology leadership objectives.

IonQ IONQ recently opened a new 22,000-square-foot quantum computing R&D laboratory and semiconductor chip testing facility in Boulder, CO, to support the development of future generations of its trapped-ion quantum computing systems. The facility will enable the company to design, test and refine advanced semiconductor ion-trap chips, with plans to install its first quantum computer later this year. By expanding presence in Colorado's growing quantum technology ecosystem and leveraging the region's deep-tech talent pool, IONQ aims to accelerate innovation, scale production capabilities and advance its roadmap toward fault-tolerant quantum computing.

Rigetti’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of RGTI have lost 3.6% in the year-to-date period compared with the industry’s decline of 13.8%.



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From a valuation standpoint, Rigetti trades at a price-to-book ratio of 12.16, above the industry average. RGTI carries a Value Score of F.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Rigetti’s 2026 earnings implies a significant 70.3% improvement from the year-ago period.



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The company currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

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IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.