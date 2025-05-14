Why Rigetti Computing Stock Blasted 18% Skyward Today

The volatile, up-and-down nature of quantum computing stocks was strongly in evidence Wednesday with sector title Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI). The company's shares lept 18% higher, on the back of a major quantum computing deal announced by a peer. An analyst's price target raise didn't hurt either. That raise absolutely crushed the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), which only crept 0.1% higher that day.

A new Middle East deal announced by a rival

That peer is Quantinuum, a company in which U.S. industrial giant Honeywell owns a stake. On Wednesday, Quantinuum announced that it is creating a joint venture with Qatar's Al Rabban Capital to develop that country's quantum computing capability.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Quantinuum added that the Qatari state is to invest up to $1 billion over a 10-year stretch for the project, which includes not only expanding the technology, but training individuals to develop it.

The announcement came in the midst of an official visit by President Trump to the Middle East; soon after the visit began, the White House enthusiastically touted a clutch of business deals freshly closed in the region by American companies. Among the businesses highlighted by the administration was Quantinuum.

Post-earnings price target bump

This was bolstered by the price target raise, which was enacted by Craig-Hallum analyst Richard Shannon. He pushed his Rigetti fair-value assessment up to $14 per share from his previous $12, and maintained his buy recommendation.

The reasons for Shannon's move weren't immediately clear, although it's likely something of a reaction to Monday's first-quarter earnings release by the company. While investors were concerned with a notable year-over-year sales drop, on the positive side, Rigetti flipped to a net profit on the bottom line.

Should you invest $1,000 in Rigetti Computing right now?

Before you buy stock in Rigetti Computing, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Rigetti Computing wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $613,951!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $796,353!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 948% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 170% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 12, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.