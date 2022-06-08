Markets
RIGL

Why Rigel Pharma Stock Falling In Pre-market?

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL) reported top-line efficacy and safety data from the FORWARD phase 3 trial, a placebo-controlled trial of fostamatinib in patients with warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia. The trial did not show statistical significance in the primary efficacy endpoint of durable hemoglobin response in the overall study population.

Rigel said it plans to continue analyzing the data to understand the geographical differences in patient disease characteristics and outcomes and discuss these findings with the FDA.

"While we are disappointed in the overall results, which were impacted by a large placebo response rate from Eastern European clinical sites, we are encouraged by the top-line results from the U.S., Canada, Australia, and Western Europe," said Raul Rodriguez, CEO of Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals were down 48% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RIGL

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular