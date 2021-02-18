Why Ribbon Communications Stock Plummeted Today

What happened

Shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ: RBBN) plummeted by as much as 15% today after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings. The results were mixed relative to analyst expectations. As of 12 p.m. EST, the stock had pared some losses but was still down 8%.

So what

Revenue in the fourth quarter was $244 million, a modest miss compared to the consensus estimate of $246.4 million in sales. That resulted in adjusted net income of $27 million, or $0.18 per share, which beat the Street's forecast of $0.14 per share in adjusted profits. The networking software technology company finished the year with $136 million in cash.

Image source: Getty Images.

"We are very pleased with our fourth quarter results, in particular our second consecutive quarter of record adjusted EBITDA as we benefited from strong sales and gross margins, along with efficiencies in operating expense," CEO Bruce McClelland said in a statement. "We are excited to carry this momentum forward in 2021 as we continue to focus on growing our IP Optical sales and improving overall profitability."

Now what

In terms of guidance for the first quarter, Ribbon expects revenue to be in the range of $190 million to $200 million, the midpoint of which is slightly below the consensus estimate of $196.6 million. That should result in adjusted earnings per share of $0.01 to $0.03, mostly on target with Wall Street's forecast of $0.02 per share. The outlook assumes that market conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic do not worsen.

10 stocks we like better than Ribbon Communications Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Ribbon Communications Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Evan Niu, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.