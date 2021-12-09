Why RH Stock Rallied 13.5% at the Open Today

What happened

Shares of furniture and home goods retailer RH (NYSE: RH) got a quick boost on Thursday, rising as much as 13.5% in the first hour of trading. By roughly 10:45 a.m. ET today, the stock had given back a little bit of ground, but was still higher by a respectable 10% or so. The big news was the company's earnings update after the close yesterday. Here's a quick look at what got investors so excited.

So what

RH's third-quarter 2021 revenue of $1.006 billion was a new high-water mark for the company, besting 2020's third-quarter tally by 19%, and topping the same quarter of 2019 by a huge 49%. The company's operating margin rose a full percentage point year over year, with adjusted earnings coming in at $7.03 per share, compared to $6.20 in the third quarter of 2020. Wall Street consensus was looking for earnings of $6.68 per share, so RH beat in a very big way. That alone would have been enough to get investors excited here.

However, what is also interesting is that RH noted that it achieved these results despite supply chain issues that caused it to delay store openings, the launch of a new product line, and the release of a catalog. If the company was able to hit a sales record despite all of that, it is doing pretty well. In fact, management increased full-year guidance, raising the low end of its previous guidance for sales and margins.

But the really interesting aspect is that the product, store, and marketing delays noted above will likely be pushed into 2022, suggesting that next year could be a pretty exciting one for RH and its shareholders.

Now what

Many retailers this earnings season have been hammered at the mere mention of supply chain headwinds. The fact that RH was able to excel even as it had to pull back on some of its growth efforts clearly was not lost on investors today.

And the fact that these efforts will just be pushed into 2022 -- well, that's even better. Is it any wonder that investors were pleased with the company's quarterly update?

10 stocks we like better than RH

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and RH wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2021

Reuben Gregg Brewer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends RH. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.