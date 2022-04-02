Why RH Stock Fell 19% in March

What happened

Shares of RH (NYSE: RH), the company formerly known as Restoration Hardware, took a dive in March as the high-end home furnishings retailer issued a disappointing fourth-quarter report, and fell in the beginning of the month on a broader sell-off in growth stocks.

According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, the stock finished the month down 19%. As you can see from the chart below, the stock dove in the first week of March and then again at the end of the month after its earnings report came out.

So what

RH slumped through the first week of March on broader sell-off in the market. While there was no direct news out on the company, a combination of rising oil prices, inflation, rising interest rates, and the war in Ukraine all helped pressure the stock lower. As a luxury retailer, RH is dependent on consumers having discretionary income, and conditions like higher interest rates and inflation affect that.

That sentiment seemed to be summarized by Wells Fargo analyst Zachary Fadem, who lowered his price target from $750 to $500 on March 9 after channel checks revealed a slowdown in the home furnishings industry in Q4. Fadem still maintained an overweight rating on RH.

RH's fourth-quarter earnings report confirmed that suspicion as revenue rose 11% to $903 million, missing estimates of $931.8 million. On the bottom line, adjusted earnings per share increased 12% to $5.66, which edged out expectations of $5.58.

The company's outlook was also disappointing, as it called for revenue growth of just 5% to 7% in 2022 compared to the analyst consensus of 10%.

Comments from RH CEO Gary Friedman also added to uncertainty about the macroeconomic environment. Friedman noted uncertainty with inflation, interest rates, housing, and the war in Ukraine, among other factors, weighing on the company's growth and performance in 2022.

Now what

Despite those headwinds, RH is still making significant investments in its future with plans to open up new hotels, restaurants, and even a streaming content business focused on architecture and design.

In other words, RH is aiming to expand beyond a home furnishings brand to be a full-fledged luxury lifestyle brand supporting travel and entertainment as well as home furnishings and decor.

It's a bold vision, but Friedman has proven himself in the past, guiding the company's transition to a membership model, which has helped drive the company's growth and build customer loyalty.

While 2022 may be a slow-growth year, RH still looks like a long-term winner.

10 stocks we like better than RH

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and RH wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2022

Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Jeremy Bowman owns RH and Wells Fargo. The Motley Fool owns and recommends RH. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.