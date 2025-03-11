Why RH (RH) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

RH (RH) ended the recent trading session at $230.57, demonstrating a -1.22% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.76%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.18%.

The the stock of furniture and housewares company has fallen by 41.97% in the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 7% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.29%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of RH in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.90, indicating a 163.89% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $826.63 million, indicating a 11.97% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for RH. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.17% increase. RH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, RH is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.93. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.02, which means RH is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, RH's PEG ratio is currently 1.69. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Consumer Products - Staples industry held an average PEG ratio of 3.03.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 131, finds itself in the bottom 48% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

RH (RH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.