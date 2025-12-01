Why Rezolve AI Stock Is Plunging Today

Key Points

With Thanksgiving behind us, the holiday shopping season is now here, and investors learned today that Rezolve AI (NASDAQ: RZLV) is participating. The company, a specialist in artificial intelligence (AI) powered customer engagement solutions, announced an acquisition this morning, yet investors don't seem all too pleased.

As of 11:43 a.m. ET, shares of Rezolve AI are down 7.9%.

Management calls it "a significant leap forward," but investors aren't impressed

Characterizing the planned acquisition of Crownpeak as "transformational and "a significant leap forward" in the press release announcing the acquisition, Rezolve AI believes it's making progress in providing customers with a leading AI-powered digital experience.

Once Crownpeak is integrated, Rezolve AI anticipates having a more diverse and robust client base, spanning various industries, including retail, fashion, beauty, manufacturing, and financial services.

Expected to close this week, the acquisition has an initial purchase price of $90 million in consideration -- based on $50 million cash and $33.9 million equity -- and it will have Rezolve AI assume about $150 million in debt. Furthermore, Rezolve AI's management expects the acquisition to be immediately accretive to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and to strengthen the company's recurring revenue base.

Is Rezolve AI a buy on the dip?

With Rezolve AI investing $50 million in cash to acquire Crownpeak, investors appear to be concerned that the company is jeopardizing its financial health. While there may be some merit to this position, the fact that the acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to EBITDA also deserves recognition.

Although the dip in Rezolve AI stock today is resulting in a more attractive price tag, investors with a lower risk tolerance will want to watch this AI stock from the sidelines until it's clearer that the acquisition is, in fact, a positive. Fortunately, there are plenty of other AI stocks for investors to consider.

