Why Revolve Group Stock Was Down by Over 20% This Week

What happened

Typically, when a company delivers an estimates-beating quarter, its stock price rises as eager investors pile in to capitalize on the success. That hasn't been the case with fashion retailer Revolve Group (NYSE: RVLV), whose shares are down by nearly 21% week to date according to S&P Global Market Intelligence, despite the seemingly encouraging first quarter it reported on Tuesday.

So what

In the quarter, Revolve's fundamentals showed a vast improvement in key line items like net sales (up nearly 60% year over year to more than $283 million) and free cash flow, which rose by 62% to almost $53 million. And while net income was essentially flat on a comparative basis, it remained well in the black at nearly $22.6 million. Those top- and bottom-line numbers, by the way, topped the average analyst estimates.

But several prognosticators following the retailer weren't overly impressed by this performance, and cut their price targets.

One was BMO Capital's Simeon Siegel, who feels the retailer is now worth $35 per share, notably below his previous $47 estimation. Siegel pointed to a "strong-but-decelerating" April for Revolve as a source of concern, but did express admiration for its big revenue pop. He's keeping his market perform (neutral) recommendation on the stock.

Now what

It's notable that among those price target cuts -- 10, by my count -- no analyst downgraded his or her recommendation on Revolve's shares. Of the 10, seven are keeping their buy tags on the stock, with the remainder maintaining neutral recommendations. This indicates that many financial professionals continue to see good potential in the still-growing company's business.

10 stocks we like better than Revolve Group Inc

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Revolve Group Inc wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 7, 2022

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Revolve Group Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.