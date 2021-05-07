Why Revolve Group Stock Soared on Friday

What happened

Shares of Revolve Group (NYSE: RVLV) soared on Friday, up by 14% at 11:30 a.m. EST, after the company reported first-quarter earnings. The results handily beat expectations, and Revolve expressed optimism about economic recovery.

So what

Revenue in the first quarter increased 22% to $178.9 million, topping the consensus estimate of $156.3 million. That resulted in net income of $22 million, or $0.30 per share. Wall Street analysts were looking for just $0.12 per share in profit. The online fashion retailer said active customers were 1.48 million, orders placed were 1.3 million, and the average order value was $256.

Image source: Getty Images.

"Our exceptional results for the first quarter reinforce our belief that REVOLVE is uniquely positioned for the reopening of economies and the post-COVID world as a brand consumers associate with living an active social lifestyle," co-CEO Mike Karanikolas said in a statement. "We are excited to reaccelerate our investment in the business to support our next phase of growth."

Now what

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect results, but Revolve sees light at the end of the tunnel. After the quarter closed on March 31, net sales in April continued to gain momentum and "meaningfully" outpaced the first quarter's overall growth rate of 22%, the company said. The company pointed to ongoing progress in vaccine distribution and other signs that the economy in the U.S. is recovering. Revolve has resumed in-person marketing events with safety protocols in place.

10 stocks we like better than Revolve Group Inc

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Revolve Group Inc wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Evan Niu, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Revolve Group Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.