Why Revolve Group Stock Just Dropped 12.5%

Revolve Group (NYSE: RVLV) stock is in freefall today -- but the selling actually started yesterday.

Shares of the online fashion retailer are down 12.5% as of 1:10 p.m. EDT Friday after TheFly.com reported the sale of a 4 million-share "block" of Revolve stock last night. According to the market watcher, someone offered to sell the shares at any price ranging from $19.50 to $19.70 -- and the shares ultimately did sell this morning for $19.50.

Now, $19.50 is less than the $20.10 share price Revolve stock closed at Thursday, so it's understandable that the share price would sink today after the sale was announced. What's curious about this is that as of today, Revolve shares are actually trading even farther below Thursday's closing price -- trading for less than $18 per share, in fact.

Why might that be happening? There are currently less than 16 million shares of Revolve Group outstanding. The sale announced last week, of 4 million shares, therefore equates to someone trying to liquidate more than 25% of all Revolve stock in existence.

This is a pretty sizable vote of no confidence in Revolve shares we're seeing. Even absent any other negative news on the stock (and there is none, or at least none yet made public), it's understandable that investors got spooked today -- and it's no surprise they are selling.

