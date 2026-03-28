Why Retirees Should Consider These 3 Ultra-Safe Dividend Stocks Now

Key Points

In a digitally connected world, Verizon Communications is a fixture in U.S. households.

Altria Group's legacy business is on a slow burn, but it can still deliver hefty dividends.

Chevron should still pay dividends despite global energy disruptions from the war in Iran.

10 stocks we like better than Verizon Communications ›

If you're retired and counting on dividend income to pay your bills, yield and reliability are at the top of your priority list. Those two things don't always go together. Oftentimes, high dividend yields signal potential problems with a stock.

But there are steady companies in mature industries that have years, even decades, to their name, forging impressive track records not only of paying dividends but also increasing them.

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Here are three blue chip dividend stocks with high yields, along with reasons retirees should consider them now.

1. Verizon Communications

Three companies dominate the U.S. wireless network market, among them Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ). Most Americans spend hours on their phones each day, making their phone bill a must-have in almost every household's monthly budget. It makes Verizon a resilient business that has increased its dividend for 20 consecutive years.

Verizon stock currently yields 5.4%, and the dividend accounts for only 56% of its estimated earnings, a manageable payout ratio that provides an added financial buffer. Business should remain steady for Verizon in a world of increasing connectivity. The stock's forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 10 times its 2026 estimated earnings makes Verizon stock a sound buy today.

2. Altria Group

It seems hard to believe that Altria Group (NYSE: MO) is a Dividend King with over five decades of uninterrupted dividend increases. Smoking rates in the United States have declined for decades. Yet, the company, which sells Marlboro cigarettes and other tobacco and nicotine products, continues to thrive. Each year, it simply raises prices to offset declining cigarette volumes.

Financially, Altria's dividend remains healthy, with a payout ratio of 75% of its estimated earnings. Raising prices should continue to work; analysts expect low-single-digit annualized earnings growth over the next three to five years. The stock yields a whopping 6.6% at its current price, and shares trade at 11 times 2026 earnings estimates, a reasonable price tag considering Altria's modest growth.

3. Chevron

The war in the Middle East has turned the energy industry upside-down. Despite the sudden uncertainty, retirees can still find safety in Chevron (NYSE: CVX). The integrated oil and gas giant has an extensive track record of navigating volatility, as evidenced by its 39 consecutive annual dividend increases. The stock has soared since the war in Iran began, but it still yields 3.4%.

Chevron was already planning for at least 10% annualized free-cash-flow growth through 2030, but that forecast assumed Brent oil at $70 per barrel. With Brent hovering around $100, there could be considerably high upside to the dividend ahead. There's no telling how long the war might last, but it seems increasingly likely that oil prices could remain elevated. At the very least, retirees can count on Chevron's dividend moving forward.

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Justin Pope has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chevron. The Motley Fool recommends Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.