Why Retirees With Roth Accounts May Not Benefit From the New Senior Tax Deduction

Key Points

Retirees received a new $6,000 tax deduction.

The deduction stacks on top of other tax savings for seniors.

Seniors need to understand the full implications of the new deduction to make informed choices about taxes.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

The 2026 tax filing season is currently underway, with an April deadline for filing tax returns for the 2025 tax year. There were some major rule changes last year, though, which have made this filing season a little different for those affected.

For many seniors, a new $6,000 tax deduction was created. It's available to people 65 and over who meet qualifying requirements. These include staying within income limits, as the deduction begins to phase out for single tax filers with over $75,000 in income and married joint filers with over $150,000 in income.

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While this deduction can provide valuable tax savings for some retirees, you may not benefit if most of your retirement income is in a Roth account. Here's why.

Will the new $6,000 deduction benefit retirees with a Roth?

There's one simple reason why the new deduction may not benefit retirees with a Roth very much. The reason? It's a tax deduction, not a refundable credit, and people who primarily live on Roth distributions may not have enough taxable income from other sources to make use of it.

Tax credits can sometimes be refundable, so you can get money back if you have a low tax bill. For example, up to $1,700 of the additional child tax credit is refundable. So a parent who has a tax bill of $500 would be able to get back $1,200 from the IRS, even if they didn't pay that much in tax.

Deductions aren't ever be refundable, though, because of the way they work. Unlike credits, tax deductions don't reduce your tax bill on a dollar-for-dollar basis. They just reduce the amount of the income that you pay tax on. If you have a Roth IRA, you may not have much taxable income -- especially since there are substantial other deductions available to seniors that the new $6,000 deduction stacks on top of.

Retirees already have a lot of deductions to claim

Even before the new $6,000 deduction provided by the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, seniors already had a lot of options to save on federal income taxes.

Specifically, retirees have the option to itemize on their taxes or claim the standard deduction, which was $15,750 for single filers in the 2025 tax filing year, up from $14,600 in the 2024 tax filing year. For married couples, it was $31,500 in 2025, up from $29,200 in 2024.

On top of that standard deduction, seniors 65 and over are also eligible for an extra standard deduction amount of $2,000 for single tax filers or $1,600 per spouse ($3,200 total) for a married couple if both partners qualify. Those two deductions alone combine to wipe out $17,750 of income for single tax filers and $34,700 for married taxpayers filing jointly.

If most of your income comes from a Roth and isn't taxable, you may not have more income than that to deduct, so the new $6,000 deduction may do nothing for you at all.

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