Why Retain Strategy is Apt for Phillips 66 (PSX) Stock Now

Phillips 66 PSX has surged 59.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s 18.4% improvement.

What's Favoring the Stock?

PSX has a diversified business model, with a significant presence in businesses related to refining midstream, chemicals and marketing & specialties. In each of its operations, Phillips 66 has a solid footprint pertaining to safety, profitability, size and competitive strengths.

It is focusing more on businesses like midstream, renewables and chemicals, which makes the business model more stable. Having 72,000 miles of U.S. pipeline network, the company expects nearly 80% of its midstream contracts to be fee-based, signifying a stable business model with low sensitivity to commodity price fluctuations.

Phillips 66, carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), has a strong focus on returning capital to shareholders. Last year, the energy major returned more than 50% of its operating cashflows to investors, employing share repurchases and dividend payments.

Risks

Phillips 66’s refining business is exposed to extreme volatility in commodity prices since the end products are made with raw crude oil. Rising input costs hurt the company’s refining business.

