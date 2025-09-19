Why Replimune Stock Was Tumbling Again Today

Key Points It was the subject of a recommendation downgrade from an analyst.

Another pundit reiterated his neutral stance on the company.

10 stocks we like better than Replimune Group ›

One day after enduring a nearly 40% decline in its share price, bitoech Replimune (NASDAQ: REPL) was also down on Friday, although nowhere near as steeply. The company's stock was in the red by almost 7%, which didn't look so hot next to the S&P 500's (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) gain of 0.5%. A recommendation downgrade from an analyst was a major reason for the day's decline.

A cloudy future

Well before market open that morning, Anupam Rama from J.P. Morgan changed his recommendation on Replimune from neutral to underweight (sell, in other words). The analyst withdrew his $6 price target and did not set a new one.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Rama based much of his new take on the company on the latest developments with its investigational melanoma treatment RP1, according to reports. On Thursday, the company disclosed that it met with Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officials to discuss the regulator's unwillingness to approve the medication. The outcome of those talks, it seemed, was inconclusive.

The analyst wrote that while RP1 clearly performed well in clinical testing, its future is now very much up in the air, with at least accelerated FDA approval not likely to occur.

Another pundit weighs in

Rama was not the only analyst publishing an update on Replimune. His peer Raghuram Selvaraju of H.C. Wainwright authored a note reiterating his neutral recommendation on the stock. It was not immediately clear what price target the prognosticator set for the biotech's stock.

Should you invest $1,000 in Replimune Group right now?

Before you buy stock in Replimune Group, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Replimune Group wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $651,345!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,080,327!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,058% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 189% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 15, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Replimune Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.