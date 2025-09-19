Markets
REPL

Why Replimune Stock Was Tumbling Again Today

September 19, 2025 — 04:08 pm EDT

Written by Eric Volkman for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

One day after enduring a nearly 40% decline in its share price, bitoech Replimune (NASDAQ: REPL) was also down on Friday, although nowhere near as steeply. The company's stock was in the red by almost 7%, which didn't look so hot next to the S&P 500's (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) gain of 0.5%. A recommendation downgrade from an analyst was a major reason for the day's decline.

A cloudy future

Well before market open that morning, Anupam Rama from J.P. Morgan changed his recommendation on Replimune from neutral to underweight (sell, in other words). The analyst withdrew his $6 price target and did not set a new one.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Two people in white lab coats looking at a computer display.

Image source: Getty Images.

Rama based much of his new take on the company on the latest developments with its investigational melanoma treatment RP1, according to reports. On Thursday, the company disclosed that it met with Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officials to discuss the regulator's unwillingness to approve the medication. The outcome of those talks, it seemed, was inconclusive.

The analyst wrote that while RP1 clearly performed well in clinical testing, its future is now very much up in the air, with at least accelerated FDA approval not likely to occur.

Another pundit weighs in

Rama was not the only analyst publishing an update on Replimune. His peer Raghuram Selvaraju of H.C. Wainwright authored a note reiterating his neutral recommendation on the stock. It was not immediately clear what price target the prognosticator set for the biotech's stock.

Should you invest $1,000 in Replimune Group right now?

Before you buy stock in Replimune Group, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Replimune Group wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $651,345!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,080,327!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,058% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 189% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 15, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Replimune Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

REPL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.