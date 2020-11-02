Why Renewable Energy Stocks Jumped on Monday

What happened

A day before election day, renewable energy stocks are climbing once again. The biggest winners today are Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE: BEP) which was up as much as 5.1%, Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) and its 8.1% increase, and Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) which was up 5.8% at its high. The stocks were up 5.1%, 6.1%, and 2.9% at 3:25 p.m. EST.

The other notable moves today were oil climbing 3.4% to $37.01 per barrel, and the S&P 500 climbing 1.2% this afternoon.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

There are a few things driving renewable energy stocks today. One is simply the volatility of the market in general. The stock market overall is up, so it's logical that more volatile stocks like Brookfield, Bloom, and Enphase are up more than the market.

There's been a general trend toward renewable energy over the last few months as well. You can see below that all three stocks are up over the last three months as investors have piled into renewable energy stocks on hopes that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will win the presidency and bring with him more favorable policies toward the industry.

BEP data by YCharts

Finally, shares of a stock like Bloom Energy are recovering from a sharp drop after releasing earnings last week. Revenue of $200.3 million was well below the $221.2 million Wall Street expected and that sent shares crashing. But after a few days to digest the numbers, Bloom Energy is seeing improving margins, and new products like electrolyzers haven't yet hit the market, so the bullish case is still years from materializing. After the weekend, traders may be seeing the move last week as an overreaction given the long-term potential of the company.

Now what

Investors seem to be buying and selling rapidly on almost no news lately and today's move in renewable energy stocks was based a lot on speculation. Even the move in oil prices isn't because of a fundamental improvement in the economy, but rather speculation that supply would be limited by OPEC+ keeping output cuts longer than originally expected.

Add it all up and there's a lot of noise in energy markets and renewable energy today. I don't think this is a time to change your investment thesis on any renewable energy stocks, particularly if you're eying the election as a catalyst of a move higher or lower. Elections don't typically drive the fundamentals of energy stocks and it'll take years for any policy changes to take hold. I'm bullish on the renewable energy industry long term, but today's move is just noise in the industry's very long development cycle.

Travis Hoium owns shares of Bloom Energy. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.