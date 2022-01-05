Why ReneSola Stock Jumped 9.4% Today

What happened

Shares of solar energy stock ReneSola (NYSE: SOL) jumped on Wednesday after being upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital. The stock was up 9.4% at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Analysts at Roth Capital upgraded ReneSola shares to a buy rating with a $10 price target. This follows an upgrade from Raymond James on Tuesday to an outperform rating with a $12.50 price target.

Given the stock's price of $6.70 per share as I'm writing this, these price targets provide significant upside. And shares have sold for as high as $35.77 in the past year, so investors have priced the stock above those levels fairly recently.

Analyst upgrades or downgrades can move stocks in the short term, but they don't drive a business' fundamentals, which are ultimately what will drive the stock. That said, I think we're seeing analysts who are buying into the long-term value that ReneSola is building with its solar projects.

ReneSola was profitable in each of the last two quarters and has a mid-to-late-stage pipeline of 2 gigawatts. That's a large potential backlog, and if the company can sell projects profitably, this could be a big winner for solar investors in the long term.

