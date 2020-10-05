Why Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Jumped on Monday
Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN surged higher on Monday as speculation grew that the FDA will authorize its coronavirus treatment for emergency use.
REGN closed up over 7% to $605.08 per share. The pharma stock has gained about 23% over the past six months
Regeneron’s treatment was given to President Trump over the weekend after he was taken to Walter Reed Medical Center following his Covid-19 diagnosis. Trump’s doctors said he received an infusion of the company’s dual antibody treatment.
The drug is known as REGN-COV2, and is currently being evaluated in a trial that is studying its use in early coronavirus infections.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.
Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>
Click to get this free report
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.