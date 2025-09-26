Why Redwire Was Soaring on the Stock Market This Week

Key Points The space/defense company has been rather busy of late.

It announced the fulfillment of one contract and the start of another.

10 stocks we like better than Redwire ›

Over the past few days, space and defense company Redwire's (NYSE: RDW) stock was following the trajectory of a rocket blasting into the void. Thanks to not one, but two deals announced by the company, its stock price had improved by nearly 13% week to date as of Friday early morning, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

On land and in the cosmos

The first of those two arrangements was trumpeted by Redwire Wednesday morning. The company's highly specialized defense subsidiary Edge Autonomy, which concentrates on advanced unmanned aerial systems (UASes), completed its latest delivery of such assets to the Ukraine military for use in its war against Russia.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

That probably didn't come as a surprise or shock to folks familiar with Redwire and Edge's work, as the latter has been supplying the country since the Russians invaded in 2022. Also, for some time the subsidiary has been active in the Baltics region. This, like Ukraine, was part of the old Soviet Union and currently borders Russia.

A mere two days later, Redwire announced the second deal. It wrote that it has been contracted by privately held aerospace company Axiom Space to develop and deliver customized roll-out solar array (ROSA) wings for a module its client is developing as part of a broader project to build a commercial space station.

Redwire is a veteran as far as this work is concerned. The company didn't hesitate to add that its ROSA solutions have a collective 100% success rate, and have found their way to projects such as the International Space Station and an asteroid redirection test conducted by NASA.

Missing: Financial details

What Redwire did hesitate to reveal was the financial particulars of the two developments. Investors didn't seem to mind; the thinking, apparently, is that the company is busy enough and producing numerous revenue streams. This will surely be positively reflected in its fundamentals across the coming quarters.

Should you invest $1,000 in Redwire right now?

Before you buy stock in Redwire, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Redwire wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $651,593!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,089,215!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,058% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 188% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 22, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.