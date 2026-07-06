Why Redwire Stock Plummeted 50.2% Last Month and Has Kept Falling in July

Key Points

Redwire stock fell after the company announced an at-the-market stock offering to generate up to $500 million in proceeds.

SpaceX's IPO also had a negative impact on Redwire stock.

Redwire did announce some new contract wins last month.

10 stocks we like better than Redwire ›

Redwire (NYSE: RDW) stock got crushed in last month's trading, falling 50.2% across the stretch. Over the same period, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.1% and 2.8%,respectively.

Redwire stock saw huge sell-offs last month after the company announced a major new fundraising move. Its valuation rapidly moved lower amid valuation trends for space stocks connected to the initial public offering (IPO) of Space Exploration Technologies. Defense stocks also generally saw weak trading last month.

Missed Nvidia in 2009? This Rare Signal Is Flashing Again. In 2009, a "Double Down" signal flashed for a little-known chipmaker called Nvidia. For the first time in years, that same "Total Conviction" signal is flashing for a company 1/100th the size of Nvidia. Continue »

June was a brutal month for Redwire shareholders

On June 9, Redwire published a press release announcing a new at-the-market stock sale program that will allow the company to raise up to $500 million through sales of its common stock. The fundraising move will have a significant dilutive impact for shareholders. With newly created shares entering the market, each existing share comes to represent a smaller piece of the overall whole. The upside is that it will provide the company with substantial operating capital, but investors may have viewed it as a sign that the company viewed its stock as richly valued in addition to dilution-related concerns.

SpaceX's IPO also had a substantial negative impact on Redwire stock. Space stocks have generally been hot over the last year, and the months leading up to SpaceX's IPO on June 12 saw many players in the industry post huge valuation gains -- but that trend reversed last month. While some investors may have been worried that SpaceX finally hitting the market would take some of the hype and excitement away from stocks in the category, others sold positions in other space stocks in order to fund their positions in SpaceX after it went public.

While the stock got crushed in June, there was actually some good news from the company. On June 4, the company announced that it had won a contract with biotech specialist Astrobiome Space to grow strawberries on the International Space Station and test Astriobiome's soil enhancement product. On June 30, the company announced that it had won a contract with Taiwan Color Optics to provide its Penguin Mk2.5 vertical-take-off-and-landing (VTOL) craft to the Taiwanese Coast Guard.

Here's why Redwire is still falling in July

Coming on the heels of last month's precipitous valuation decline, Redwire stock has continued to fall in July. As of this writing, the stock is down roughly 7.5% in the month's trading.

While there hasn't been any fresh bad news for the company, some space-tech stocks have continued to lose ground. With the S&P 500 down roughly 0.2% in the month so far and the Nasdaq Composite down roughly 1.5%, there's also been some broader movement out of speculative growth stocks. Redwire's big sell-offs don't mean that the stock won't be able to recover, but investors clearly aren't thrilled with the at-the-market stock program and the company's perceived near-term return potential compared to other space stocks.

Should you buy stock in Redwire right now?

Before you buy stock in Redwire, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Redwire wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $418,761!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,195,804!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 918% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 208% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 6, 2026.

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.