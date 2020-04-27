Why RedHill Biopharma Is Trouncing the Market Today

What happened

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ: RDHL) shot as much as 16% higher on Monday morning following the very encouraging news that one of its pipeline drugs showed promise in the treatment of patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

That drug, opaganib, was administered in a 14-day compassionate-use program in Israel to a group of six hospitalized patients suffering from moderate to severe acute respiratory symptoms arising from the coronavirus.

RedHill said preliminary data indicates that the six "demonstrated objective significant measurable clinical improvement within days following treatment initiation."

Opaganib is an oral medication that targets several oncological, gastrointestinal, and inflammatory indications. Compassionate use is when an extremely ill patient is allowed to be administered a drug that has not yet received regulatory approval if there are no other suitable treatments available.

Now what

The world is holding its collective breath for a medication that will treat the coronavirus and/or the disease it causes, COVID-19. So any news of possible efficacious treatment will send the relevant stock skyward purely on hope.

There is much investigational work to be done on opaganib; this compassionate-use program was very small. RedHill has submitted an Investigational New Drug Application (NDA) to the FDA for a randomized clinical study of COVID-19 patients in the U.S. It says that studies are also being planned in Israel and Italy. Many eyes will be on the company to see how opaganib fares when put through those paces.

10 stocks we like better than Redhill Biopharma

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Redhill Biopharma wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.