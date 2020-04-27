Markets
RDHL

Why RedHill Biopharma Is Trouncing the Market Today

Contributor
Eric Volkman The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ: RDHL) shot as much as 16% higher on Monday morning following the very encouraging news that one of its pipeline drugs showed promise in the treatment of patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

Close up of coronavirus.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

That drug, opaganib, was administered in a 14-day compassionate-use program in Israel to a group of six hospitalized patients suffering from moderate to severe acute respiratory symptoms arising from the coronavirus.

RedHill said preliminary data indicates that the six "demonstrated objective significant measurable clinical improvement within days following treatment initiation."

Opaganib is an oral medication that targets several oncological, gastrointestinal, and inflammatory indications. Compassionate use is when an extremely ill patient is allowed to be administered a drug that has not yet received regulatory approval if there are no other suitable treatments available.

Now what

The world is holding its collective breath for a medication that will treat the coronavirus and/or the disease it causes, COVID-19. So any news of possible efficacious treatment will send the relevant stock skyward purely on hope.

There is much investigational work to be done on opaganib; this compassionate-use program was very small. RedHill has submitted an Investigational New Drug Application (NDA) to the FDA for a randomized clinical study of COVID-19 patients in the U.S. It says that studies are also being planned in Israel and Italy. Many eyes will be on the company to see how opaganib fares when put through those paces.

10 stocks we like better than Redhill Biopharma
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Redhill Biopharma wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

 

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RDHL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular