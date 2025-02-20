Why Reddit Stock Is Plummeting Today

Reddit (NYSE: RDDT) stock is sinking in Thursday's trading. The social media company's share price was down 9.4% as of 2:45 p.m. ET amid 0.7% declines for the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite index.

Growth-dependent tech stocks are seeing big pullbacks today after Walmart issued sales guidance that prompted an uptick in macroeconomic concerns. The company's share price may also be under pressure following recent news about the latest funding round for X, the company formerly known as Twitter.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Reddit stock falls after Walmart's guidance highlights macroeconomic risk

Walmart published its fourth-quarter earnings results before the market opened this morning and posted sales and earnings for the period that topped Wall Street's forecasts. Unfortunately, the company paired the strong Q4 print with forward revenue guidance that raised concerns about the health of the economy and triggered sell-offs for the broader market.

After recording annual sales growth of 5.6% in its last fiscal year, Walmart expects growth to decelerate to between 3% and 4% this year. While this may not have any immediate implications for Reddit's business, it could be saying something about the overall state of the U.S. consumer economy. In turn, that could translate to weaker ad revenue for the social media company. It could also cause investors to assign lower valuation multiples to Reddit stock.

What does X's latest funding round say about Reddit?

According to recent reports, X is looking to raise capital by selling stakes valuing the company at $44 billion -- the same price that Tesla CEO Elon Musk acquired the business at in 2022. After today's pullback, Reddit has a market capitalization of roughly $31 billion.

Meanwhile, X is broadly believed to have significantly more active users than Reddit. And while Reddit has recently seen some strong sales thanks to licensing its data for the training of artificial intelligence (AI) models, its platform's core business has historically monetized at lower levels per user. That doesn't mean that Reddit stock is necessarily a bad long-term buy, but investors may be looking at the valuation for X and having some concerns.

Should you invest $1,000 in Reddit right now?

Before you buy stock in Reddit, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Reddit wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $853,275!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

Learn more »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 7, 2025

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.