Why Redbox Entertainment Is Plunging Today

What happened

Reality is finally catching up with Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ: RDBX), as its shares are crashing 35% lower in midday trading on Tuesday. After two straight days of huge gains that saw the movie rental kiosk operator rise 61%, its stock is now trading less than 2% above where it had been before the rally started.

So what

Redbox began riding a wave higher following the latest short interest report that showed short-sellers had tripled their bets against the stock. It was quickly adopted by meme-stock traders as one to rally around and try to beat back the short attack.

The solidarity was apparently short-lived, as the stock is crumbling. However, it had the chance of engineering a short squeeze and looked like one might even be underway.

The higher prices never made much sense, though, since Redbox is being bought out by Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ: CSSE) in a deal that values the movie-rental stock at $375 million.

Now what

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is also plunging today by a similar percentage, despite getting an endorsement from DA Davidson analyst Tom Forte. He kept his buy rating on the stock and a $40 per-share price target, due to the strong box-office releases of Top Gun: Maverick and Jurassic World: Dominion.

Analysts are confident the acquisition of Redbox Entertainment will go through, which means the major change in short interest on its stock was off-base, as well.

10 stocks we like better than Redbox Entertainment Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Redbox Entertainment Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2022

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.