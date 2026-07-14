Why Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) ended the recent trading session at $3.34, demonstrating a +1.21% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.38%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.9%.

The stock of biotechnology company has risen by 0.3% in the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 4.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.27%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.25, showcasing a 39.02% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $11.99 million, down 37.64% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.99 per share and a revenue of $54.08 million, representing changes of +31.25% and -27.59%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Recursion Pharmaceuticals. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. As of now, Recursion Pharmaceuticals holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 163, this industry ranks in the bottom 34% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RXRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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