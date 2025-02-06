Why Recent ‘Bad’ Tech Earnings Are Good for AI Stocks

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

If you were going by the headlines alone this week, you may be thinking that tech giants Alphabet (GOOGL) and Qualcomm’s (QCOM) recent earnings reports just signaled the end of the AI Boom.

After announcing quarterly results, both stocks dropped sharply in response. In fact, GOOGL suffered a near-10% drawdown – one of its biggest post-earnings declines in recent history. And it seemed other tech stocks fell in sympathy.

But investors selling their tech holdings now may be missing the forest for the trees.

In our view, Alphabet and Qualcomm’s quarterly reports were actually really good news for the sector.

The big concern with Alphabet’s earnings was the slowdown in its core cloud business. Cloud revenues rose just 30% in last quarter, down from 34% growth in Q3. This was the first quarter in a year that Alphabet’s cloud sales growth rate slowed.

Ostensibly, that is worrisome because the majority of the firm’s AI business is in the cloud. That’s where Alphabet is providing AI compute and software to other companies. Those services have been the company’s big growth driver for the past few years. So, if those services are slowing, then Alphabet may be in trouble.

But the “why” here is super-important.

Tech Firms Aren’t Facing a Demand Issue

Alphabet’s cloud business isn’t slowing because demand is slowing. According to management, demand for the company’s AI cloud services remains robust.

Instead, this slowdown is the result of constrained supply. That is, the company is seeing very strong demand for its AI products, but it doesn’t have enough compute capacity to service all that demand.

As management said on the firm’s quarterly conference call:

“We do see and have been seeing very strong demand for our AI products… We exited the year with more demand than we had available capacity, so we are in a tight supply-demand situation…”

For AI companies, this is a good problem to have.

Interestingly enough, Microsoft (MSFT) is having the same struggle.

In its earnings results delivered last week, Microsoft also reported a slowdown in its Azure cloud business. And similarly, the slowdown is due to datacenter capacity shortages relative to enormous AI demand.

Azure AI services rose 157% in the quarter, and commercial booking soared 67% to around $300 billion. But management said that the company doesn’t have enough datacenter capacity to meet customer needs.

In other words, based on commentary from two of the most important tech companies in the world, the situation in the AI industry right now seems to be one of “too much demand, too little supply.”

That’s a good situation to be in… because a solution is coming.

AI Compute Capacity Increases Are on the Horizon

This year, companies like Microsoft and Alphabet are going to spend a whole lot of money to build more AI datacenter capacity. That means a flood of cash will go to the companies that build and service those data centers – think chip stocks, semiconductor suppliers, energy companies, etc.

Just consider: last week, Microsoft said it will spend $80 billion on capital expenditures in 2025, most of which will go toward filling its datacenter capacity shortage. Last night, Alphabet said it will spend $75 billion on capex in 2025.

And not to be left out, Meta (META) – another major AI services supplier – said last week that it too will spend about $60 billion on capex this year.

Between those three tech giants alone, we’re looking at over $200 billion in capex in 2025, most of which will go toward bolstering AI infrastructure.

Taking a Bird’s-Eye View on AI

Meanwhile, Qualcomm beat quarterly revenue and earnings estimates. And management delivered a better-than-expected forecast for next quarter, too.

The numbers were strong. But investors were worried about management’s commentary that the global smartphone market may not grow this year.

We think those worries are short-term in nature.

After all, remember the whole DeepSeek breakthrough that rattled tech stocks a few weeks ago? That was all about efficiency.

Specifically, DeepSeek figured out a way to make a really capable AI model without super-advanced hardware. The firm made clear that through AI software optimization, you can make a really good AI model without the need for massive data centers.

That is what’s next for the industry. It is called “edge AI,” and it’s all about building AI locally onto devices – not through the cloud. That way, the tech is at your fingertips at all times, not just when you’re connected to the internet.

Qualcomm is perfectly positioned for this edge AI wave because it makes the processors that go into a lot of these devices. For example, it powers the AI capabilities in Samsung phones, makes mini AI PCs with Lenovo, works with Meta on its Ray Ban AI glasses, and brings AI to cars with companies like Hyundai. It’s even launching a new platform called AI On-Prem Appliance to bring AI to household appliances.

We expect that edge AI will provide a huge boost to AI growth. Imagine if every device maker around the world started selling AI-powered versions of their offerings. They’d sell a whole heck of a lot more.

That’s why we expect that a shift to edge AI will create a multi-year upgrade super-cycle across a multitude of consumer hardware products. And that super-cycle could start as soon as this year – and almost assuredly by next year.

So… between Alphabet, Microsoft, and Meta reaffirming that the data-center spending boom remains vigorous… and Qualcomm suggesting that edge AI is the future… this week’s tech earnings reports provided a few big reasons to buy AI stocks.

The Final Word

On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

