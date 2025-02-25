Why Realty Income's Stock Is Falling Today

Shares of the real estate investment trust (REIT) Realty Income (NYSE: O) slipped about 2.8% as of 11:44 a.m. ET after the company reported its fourth-quarter earnings results.

Earnings in line, but guidance disappoints

Realty Income reported adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) of $1.05, in line with consensus Wall Street analyst estimates on FactSet. REITs are a bit different from most companies because they buy and invest in real estate and must pay out at least 90% of their taxable income in dividends to obtain REIT status, which comes with certain tax advantages. AFFO measures cash generated by a business and is a key metric followed by REIT investors. Revenue at Realty Income of $1.34 billion beat consensus estimates.

Start Your Mornings Smarter! Wake up with Breakfast news in your inbox every market day. Sign Up For Free »

However, management guided for AFFO to come in between $4.22 and $4.28 in 2025, falling short of the $4.30 average estimate by Wall Street analysts. During the quarter, Realty increased its quarterly dividend for the 109th straight time. Monthly dividends will increase 2.5% to $3.126. Realty's dividend yield is now at a whopping 5.78%.

Despite the miss, thesis remains intact

Despite the miss on guidance, I still like Realty Income's strategy of investing in real estate leased to clients mainly in non-discretionary, low-price, service-oriented, and non-retail businesses like Home Depot, BJ's, and FedEx, just to name a few. The company is also seeing opportunities in the growing data center and gaming markets. While management executes its strategy, investors can sit back and enjoy a strong and growing dividend.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $337,818 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $46,848 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $533,073!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

Learn more »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2025

Bram Berkowitz has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends FedEx, Home Depot, and Realty Income. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.