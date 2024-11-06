Why Realty Income Stock Was Falling Today

Shares of Realty Income (NYSE: O) were heading lower Wednesday in response to rising Treasury yields, which signaled that investors think that interest rates could go up in the Trump administration, or at least remain elevated. That condition would present two challenges for the real estate investment trust (REIT).

As of 1:43 p.m. ET, the stock was down by 3.8%, in line with a broader decline in real estate stocks. The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEMKT: XLRE) was down by 3.4% at the same time, while the S&P 500 was up by more than 2%.

Realty Income misses the post-election surge

REITs like Realty Income generally struggled Wednesday due to higher Treasury yields, which portend higher interest rates. Bonds compete with REIT stocks like Realty Income, which pay out more than 90% of their profits as dividends, and higher bond yields could attract dividend investors back to bonds. Realty Income has long been a popular dividend stock as it pays dividends monthly and currently offers a yield of 5.4%.

Additionally, Realty Income has a resilient business model since it uses triple-net leases and generally leases its thousands of stand-alone retail properties to recession-resistant chains like convenience stores and drugstores.

The other reason rising yields are a challenge for Realty Income is that the company borrows money to buy new properties, so higher interest rates will raise its interest expenses.

What the Trump era means for Realty Income

The good news for shareholders is that Realty Income should be insulated from any major changes during the Trump administration. Aside from interest rates, the business is relatively well-protected from shifts in the macro-level economy.

Considering that, investors could take the opportunity to scoop up the stock at a discount as its 5.4% dividend yield looks attractive, given its track record.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Amazon: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2010, you’d have $22,469 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2010, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $42,271 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $411,970!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

See 3 “Double Down” stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 4, 2024

Jeremy Bowman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Realty Income. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.