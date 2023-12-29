Why Realty Income Corp. (O) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

Realty Income Corp. (O) closed the latest trading day at $57.42, indicating a -1.98% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.06%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.56%.

The real estate investment trust's shares have seen an increase of 8.56% over the last month, surpassing the Finance sector's gain of 8.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.24%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Realty Income Corp. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Realty Income Corp. is projected to report earnings of $1.02 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.07 billion, indicating a 20.43% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $4.01 per share and a revenue of $4.08 billion, demonstrating changes of +2.3% and +22.14%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Realty Income Corp. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% higher. Realty Income Corp. presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Realty Income Corp. has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.59 right now. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 13.94 for its industry.

It's also important to note that O currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.92. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.43.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 36, positioning it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Realty Income Corporation (O) : Free Stock Analysis Report

