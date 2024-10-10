Why Realty Income Corp. (O) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

Realty Income Corp. (O) closed the latest trading day at $61.47, indicating a -0.55% change from the previous session's end. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.21% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

The real estate investment trust's stock has dropped by 1.28% in the past month, exceeding the Finance sector's loss of 4.48% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 5.94%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Realty Income Corp. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 4, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.05, marking a 2.94% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.34 billion, reflecting a 29.33% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

O's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.20 per share and revenue of $5.3 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +5% and +29.89%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Realty Income Corp. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Realty Income Corp. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Realty Income Corp.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.72. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 14.79 of its industry.

We can also see that O currently has a PEG ratio of 4.3. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry stood at 3.44 at the close of the market yesterday.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, positioning it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

