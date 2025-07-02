Why RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) closed the most recent trading day at $25.27, moving +1.85% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.48%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.02%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.94%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 9.83% over the last month, surpassing the Business Services sector's loss of 0.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.13%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of RCM Technologies, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.6, reflecting a 7.14% increase from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $78.15 million, indicating a 13% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.19 per share and revenue of $313.89 million. These totals would mark changes of +7.88% and +12.76%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for RCM Technologies, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. RCM Technologies, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, RCM Technologies, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.33. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 16.24 of its industry.

The Staffing Firms industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 185, placing it within the bottom 26% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

