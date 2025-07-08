Why RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) closed the most recent trading day at $26.64, moving -1.33% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.07%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.37%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.03%.

The stock of company has risen by 16.68% in the past month, leading the Business Services sector's loss of 2.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.94%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of RCM Technologies, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, RCM Technologies, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.6 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 7.14%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $78.15 million, up 13% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.19 per share and revenue of $313.89 million, which would represent changes of +7.88% and +12.76%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for RCM Technologies, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Currently, RCM Technologies, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, RCM Technologies, Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.33. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.81, which means RCM Technologies, Inc. is trading at a discount to the group.

The Staffing Firms industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 180, this industry ranks in the bottom 28% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.