Why RBC Bearings (ROLL) is an Attractive Bet for Investors

Let’s delve into the factors that make ROLL a smart investment choice at the moment.



Business Strength: RBC Bearings stands to benefit from strength in its industrial business, supported by robust demand across its general industrial, mining, semiconductor and energy end markets in the quarters ahead. In fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Apr 2, 2022), ROLL’s industrial segment sales increased 297.3% on a year-over-year basis.



Strong Initiatives: RBC Bearings’ product development initiatives and demand improvement for commercial aircraft components are predicted to be a tailwind over time. ROLL’s first-quarter fiscal 2023 (ending July 2022) revenues are likely to be in the range of $355-$365 million (including contribution from the DODGE buyout), indicating growth of 127.3-133.7% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure.



Benefits From Buyouts: ROLL strengthens and expands its businesses by adding assets. The buyout of DODGE mechanical power transmission in November 2021 widened ROLL’s exposure in the industrial, aerospace and defense sectors, and expanded its product offerings and customer base. Following completion of the buyout, the transaction is expected to boost RBC Bearings’ cash EPS 40-60% in the first year.



Pro Shareholder Moves: ROLL is focused on rewarding its shareholders through share-repurchase programs. RBC Bearings repurchased shares worth $8.5 million in fiscal 2022 (ended Apr 2, 2022), reflecting an increase of 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Also, in May 2019, its board of directors approved a $100-million share buyback plan. ROLL was left to repurchase shares worth $79.1 million under this program while exiting fiscal 2022.



Northbound Estimate Revisions: In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings has been revised 7% upward.

