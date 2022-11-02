Why Rayonier Advanced Materials Jumped 40% Today

What happened

Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE: RYAM) jumped as much as 44.3% in trading on Wednesday after the company announced third-quarter 2022 financial results. Shares were up 39.2% at 3 p.m. ET and holding steady for the day.

So what

Revenue was $466 million in the quarter, up 25% from a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA jumped 106% to $68 million and net income from continuing operations was $18 million, or $0.28 per share.

Analysts were only expecting earnings of $0.10 on revenue of $410 million, so this was a big earnings beat. Management also expects 2022 adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) to "exceed $175 million" and aims to reduce net debt to $725 million by the end of the year. This would reduce the net leverage ratio of 5.1 last quarter to a target of 4 before the company needs to refinance debt in June 2024.

Now what

Stocks only jump like this after a big earnings beat and this was a big beat indeed. Management is both growing and de-leveraging the business and that's great for investors long-term. The company was a little tepid on future results given a slowing economy, but "remain[s] optimistic" about future productivity and value gains.

This is a very bullish result for the company but given the current debt load I would like to see a few more quarters of solid cash flow before getting too excited about the stock.

10 stocks we like better than Rayonier Advanced Materials

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Rayonier Advanced Materials wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 30, 2022

Travis Hoium has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.