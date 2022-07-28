Why Ranpak Holdings Stock Dropped 23% on Thursday

What happened

Ranpak (NYSE: PACK) shareholders saw red on Thursday as the stock dove, trading 23% lower as of 1 p.m. ET compared to a modest increase in the S&P 500. That slump added to big short-term declines for the packaging supplies and equipment specialist. Its shares are down by more than 80% so far in 2022.

This latest plunge was sparked by a series of cautious comments from management about the company's growth outlook.

So what

Ranpak announced its second-quarter results before the market opened, and the update wasn't what investors were hoping to see. While the company returned to sales growth on a constant-currency basis, its net revenue fell and its expenses soared.

Executives highlighted several pressures impacting results, including inflation, low consumer confidence, and weakening e-commerce spending. "The environment has gotten more challenging and the economic outlook has deteriorated," CEO Omar Asali said in a press release. Ranpack's net losses doubled year over year to $11 million. Management said consumers appear to be prioritizing experiences over the type of merchandise purchases that lift demand for its packing machines.

Now what

Ranpak executives said they are seeing a slowdown in cost increases, including stable prices for paper in the key U.S. market. While that is encouraging, the company isn't optimistic about a quick return to expanding earnings. "The weaker outlook makes us more cautious on price and cost recapture," executives said.

As a result, investors reduced their profit expectations for 2022 and sent the stock lower on Thursday. Ranpak still has a bright long-term growth outlook as e-commerce continues to expand its share of the total retailing space. That trend, though, seems set to take a pause in 2022 after two straight years of big gains.

Demitri Kalogeropoulos has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

