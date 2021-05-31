Why Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Could Be Worth Watching

While Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGS over the last few months, increasing to US$22.06 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$18.03. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Rambus' current trading price of US$19.56 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Rambus’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Rambus worth?

According to my valuation model, Rambus seems to be fairly priced at around 2.5% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Rambus today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $20.05, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Rambus’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Rambus?

NasdaqGS:RMBS Earnings and Revenue Growth May 31st 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. In Rambus' case, its revenues over the next few years are expected to grow by 96%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. If expense does not increase by the same rate, or higher, this top line growth should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? RMBS’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on RMBS, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

