Why Ralph Lauren Stock Jumped This Week

What happened

Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL) shareholders beat the S&P 500 this week as shares rose 11% through Thursday trading compared to a 5% surge in the broader market, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The apparel specialist is now in positive territory so far in 2022, compared to a 7% drop in the S&P 500.

Shares jumped due to rising enthusiasm on Wall Street about its growth prospects.

So what

An analyst at J.P. Morgan upgraded the stock on Thursday and said shares could reach as high as $142 each within the next year. Hitting that mark would represent a new 52-week high for the stock. The Wall Street firm believes investors overreacted to concerns about slowing growth in the key European market, creating an attractive purchase price for this retailer.

Now what

Due to its focus on consumer discretionary products like apparel, Ralph Lauren's business is sensitive to changes in spending patterns, whether those shifts are sparked by geopolitical strife or economic slowdowns.

Yet the company's last earnings update demonstrated that it had positive momentum at least through early February. CEO Patrice Louvet and his team boosted their short-term outlook, in fact, after each of Ralph Lauren's geographic regions notched double-digit sales gains.

Investors will be looking for signs of slowing gains over the next few quarters, either from price sensitivity in the U.S. market, or from supply chain disruptions in Europe. The bigger picture seems bright, though, for Ralph Lauren, as its luxury lifestyle brands resonate with shoppers. The stock's long-term trajectory ultimately depends on the chain's continued success on that front.

10 stocks we like better than Ralph Lauren Corp

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Ralph Lauren Corp wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2022

Demitri Kalogeropoulos has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.