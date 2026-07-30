Why Ralph Lauren (RL) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

Ralph Lauren (RL) ended the recent trading session at $385.91, demonstrating a +2.72% change from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.66%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.19%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 2.78%.

Shares of the upscale clothing company have depreciated by 5.61% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 1.92%, and the S&P 500's loss of 1.49%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Ralph Lauren in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on August 6, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $4.26, signifying a 13.00% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.86 billion, showing a 8.42% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $18.33 per share and revenue of $8.66 billion. These totals would mark changes of +10.49% and +6.73%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Ralph Lauren. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.02% lower. As of now, Ralph Lauren holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Ralph Lauren is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 20.5. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 16.36.

It's also important to note that RL currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.86. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Textile - Apparel industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.2 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, finds itself in the bottom 28% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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