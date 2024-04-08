Why Ralph Lauren (RL) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

Ralph Lauren (RL) ended the recent trading session at $170.66, demonstrating a -0.75% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.03%.

The upscale clothing company's shares have seen a decrease of 2.32% over the last month, not keeping up with the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 0.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.57%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Ralph Lauren in its upcoming release. On that day, Ralph Lauren is projected to report earnings of $1.63 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 81.11%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.55 billion, indicating a 0.81% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ralph Lauren should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Ralph Lauren is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In the context of valuation, Ralph Lauren is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 15.35. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.57.

It's also important to note that RL currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.01. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. RL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.5 as of yesterday's close.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 192, this industry ranks in the bottom 24% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.