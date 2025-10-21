BioTech
Why Quoin Pharmaceuticals Is Rising In Pre-market?

October 21, 2025 — 08:45 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Quoin Pharmaceuticals (QNRX) announced the FDA has granted Orphan Drug Designation to its lead product candidate, QRX003, for the treatment of Netherton Syndrome. The designation follows previously granted Orphan Drug Designation by the European Medicines Agency in May 2025. QRX003 lotion is being evaluated in two late-stage whole body pivotal clinical trials for Netherton Syndrome. Enrollment is expected to be completed in first quarter 2026, top-line data is anticipated in the second half of 2026, and NDA submission is planned later in the year.

Shares of Quoin are up 8% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

