Why Quidel Corporation Stock Is Jumping Today

What happened?

Shares of Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) are rising sharply on Monday and are up by 8.1% as of 2:46 p.m. EST today after jumping by as much as 9.8% earlier in the day. The catalyst for these gains? Quidel Corporation, which focuses on developing medical diagnostic products, announced this morning that another one of its COVID-19 test kits has received emergency use authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

So what

Quidel Corporation has been very active in the COVID-19 testing market. Earlier this year, the company received regulatory clearance for several products, including its Sofia 2 Flu + SARS Antigen FIA. This test can help healthcare professionals detect and distinguish between cases of the flu and cases of COVID-19 (both illnesses share many of the same symptoms).

Image source: Getty Images.

The latest addition to the company's arsenal is its QuickVue SARS Antigen test. An antigen test detects viral proteins from a patient's respiratory sample, and it can often give results quickly. In fact, Quidel's QuickVue SARS Antigen test takes only 10 minutes to issue a verdict. The company said it would reach a manufacturing run rate of 600 million tests per year by the end of 2021.

Now what

Quidel Corporation's efforts in the COVID-19 testing market have been bearing fruit. During its third quarter ending Sept. 30, the healthcare company reported revenue of $476.1 million, an impressive $276% year-over-year increase. Quidel Corporation's earnings per share increased to $5.33 compared to the $0.38 it recorded during the prior-year quarter. The company attributed this performance primarily to its COVID-19 test kits. What's more, the coronavirus diagnostic market will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1% from 2021 to 2027, according to the research firm Grandview Research. Thanks to its notable presence in this space, Quidel Corporation is worth keeping an eye on.

10 stocks we like better than Quidel

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Quidel wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Prosper Junior Bakiny has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Quidel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.